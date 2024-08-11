Sunday, August 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two children among eight dead in Uganda landfill collapse

Two children among eight dead in Uganda landfill collapse
NEWS WIRE
August 11, 2024
Newspaper, International

KAMPALA   -   Eight people including two children were killed when a landfill in the Ugandan capital Kampala collapsed on Saturday, the city authority said. Local media said homes, people and animals were engulfed in the landslide at the garbage dump in Kiteezi, a district in the north of Kampala, after heavy rainfall. “On a very sad note eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children,” the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. The KCCA, which operates the landfill site, said 14 people had been rescued and taken to hospital. It did not disclose their condition. “The rescue operation is still ongoing and we shall share updates as they come in,” it added. Images from the site of the tragedy showed an excavator shifting through piles of rubbish as crowds of local residents looked on. The KCCA said there was a “structural failure in waste mass this morning resulting in a collapsed section of the landfill”. “Our teams, along with other government agencies are on ground taking the necessary measures to ensure the area is secure and to prevent any further incidents,” it added.

Sanitary Concern

The Daily Monitor, an independent newspaper in Uganda, said on its website that the head of the city authority Erias Lukwago had warned in January that people working and living near the Kiteezi landfill were at risk of numerous health hazards due to overflowing waste.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1723262358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024