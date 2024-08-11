Two robbers held with arms, bike after encounter

KARACHI - Two robbers including an injured were arrested by police with arms and a motorcycle after exchange of fire here on Saturday. According to details, a gang of robbers riding a corolla car opened fire on police while it was on route patrolling in Youth Goth area of Sarjani in Karachi. The retaliatory firing of police resulted in injuries to one robber who was taken away by his accomplices. However, the police chased the robbers and apprehended the injured robber Deedar s/o Muhammad Archer along with his cohort Imdad Hussain s/o Abdul Khaliq from Sarjani Rozi Goth besides recovering arms and a motorcycle from their possession. The injured robber was shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the fled robbers.