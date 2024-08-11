Sunday, August 11, 2024
Two shot dead in firing, man kills sister-in-law in separate incidents

NEWS WIRE
August 11, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   In a tragic incident, two shot dead, while two other injured in a firing incident occurred at a guest house near Munawar Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi. As per details, the incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, Abdul Salam and Nasir, and injuring two others, Asif and Asim.

According to police, the shooting was a result of a verbal spat in a guest house between, Abdus Salam and another person over a woman. The altercation escalated, and the suspect opened fire, killing Abdus Salam and Nasir, and injuring Asif and Asim.

The suspect fled the scene, whereas police are currently investigating the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

The city continues to grapple with a surge in robberies, as another man lost his in firing by dacoits in Karachi.

Preparations and events underway for Independence day celebrations across the country

A tragic incident occurred near Dhobi Ghat, Korangi, where a resident lost his life to gunfire after he did not stop on the call of two dacoits riding bike. SSP Tauheed Rahman stated that the deceased, Nauman, was traveling on his motorcycle when two motorcycle riders shot at him for not stopping. Nauman, while falling, managed to grab one of the assailants, who is now in police custody and injured. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details.

Rescue sources reported that citizens apprehended and severely beat one of the robbers, leaving him critically injured.

Meanwhile, a man shot dead his sister-in-law and her tenant near Baldia Ittehad Town of Karachi in the name of “honour,” police said on Saturday.

According to police it seemed the incident of firing occurred in the name of honour. SSP Kamiyari said that the shooting has been done by Mustafa, the brother-in-law of the deceased woman.

World Lion Day observed

