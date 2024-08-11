UK commends Pakistan’s counterterrorism, peace efforts

RAWALPINDI - General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to United Kingdom, called on Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff and General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of General Staff of UK. During the separately-held meetings, both sides deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday. The British military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s and Pakistan Armed Forces’ sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.