Sunday, August 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UK commends Pakistan’s counterterrorism, peace efforts

UK commends Pakistan’s counterterrorism, peace efforts
Our Staff Reporter
August 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -   General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to United Kingdom, called on Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff and General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of General Staff of UK. During the separately-held meetings, both sides deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday. The British military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s and Pakistan Armed Forces’ sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024