US States Department approves agreema of Pakistan Ambassador designate Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

ISLAMABAD - The United States State Department has approved the agreema of Pakistan Ambassador designate Rizwan saeed Sheikh for Washington. Foreign Office received the agreema of Ambassador designate Rizwan saeed Sheikh and intimated to him. Ambassador designate Rizwan saeed Sheikh is in Lahore for meetings with different businessmen and officials. After receiving agreema Ambassador designate Rizwan saeed Sheikh is expected to hold meetings with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and president of Pakistan next week. Ambassador designate Rizwan saeed Sheikh is also expected to meet federal ministers and would get instructions for his coveted diplomatic assignment. Sources said Ambassador designate Rizwan saeed Sheikh is expected to travel to United States by the end of this month. Ambassador designate Rizwan saeed Sheikh would also get briefings from different top officials on Pakistan United States bilateral relations. Ambassador designate Rizwan saeed Sheikh is career diplomat with vast experience including serving as deputy head of mission at Pakistan embassy Washington.