Usman helps Shaheens beat Perth Scorchers in Top End T20 series

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens registered a 17-run win over Perth Scorchers in their opening game of the Top End T20 series 2024 on Saturday at the DXC Arena in Darwin.

In pursuit of the 189-run target, Scorchers’ batters, Teague Wyllie (4, 5b, 1x4) and Sam Fanning (13, 11b, 2x4s) departed in the third and fourth overs, respectively. Joel Curtis (17, 21b, 1x4) and Corey Wasley (54, 27b, 6x4s, 3x6s) threatened the Shaheens bowling attack with a 58-run fourth-wicket stand which was eventually broken by legspinner Arif Yaqoob in the 11th over.

In the following over, Jahandad Khan dismissed the aggressive Wasley as well with Scorchers requiring 96 runs in 51 balls. Baxter Holt (24, 21b, 1x4, 1x6) and Keaton Critchell (24, 18b, 2x4s, 1x6) found the boundary on regular intervals for their 33-run fifth-wicket partnership before Holt was dismissed by Mohammad Abbas Afridi in the 16th over.

Critchell departed for 24 off 18, hitting two fours and one six while Matthew Spoors, who remained unbeaten for 27 off 15 balls clubbing five fours, failed to make ends meet as Scorchers fell 17 runs short. Abbas and Jahandad picked up two wickets each while Mohammad Imran Jnr and Arif had one each to their name.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the Pakistan Shaheens posted a competitive total of 188-7 in the allotted 20 overs courtesy of 35-ball 57 from Usman Khan. Usman, batting at four, walked in to bat at the end of powerplay, struck four boundaries and three sixes in this outing keeping the Shaheens innings intact.

Shaheens racked up 47 runs during the field restrictions, losing Haseebullah (12, 10b, 2x4s) and Tayyab Tahir (5, 11b, 1x4) in the course. Soon, Sahibzada Farhan too departed in the eighth over leaving Shaheens 58-3 in 7.3 overs. Skipper, Mohammad Haris (25, 19b, 3x4s) and Usman came together to put on 45-run fourth-wicket partnership off 28 balls before the former fell prey to Keaton Critchell in the 13th over.

An over later, Mohammad Irfan Khan departed for a mere two off five balls, before Arafat Minhas played a powerful cameo of 31 runs facing 16 balls hitting three fours and one six. Usman and Arafat departed on consecutive deliveries before Mohammad Abbas Afridi (12 not out, 3b) belted two sixes in the last over to help Shaheens finish the innings with momentum. For Socrchers, Matthew Spoors bagged three wickets while Critchell, Luke Holt, Lucas Martin and Jhye Richardson picked up one each. Pakistan Shaheens will face Melbourne Stars in the second match tomorrow.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 188-7, 20 overs (Usman Khan 57, Sahibzada Farhan 36; Matthew Spoors 3-54) beat PERTH SCORCHERS 171-6, 20 overs (Corey Wasley 54, Matthew Spoors 27, Keaton Critchell 24; M Abbas Afridi 2-32, Jahandad Khan 2-42) by 17 runs.