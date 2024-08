ATTOCK - A vegetable vendor has been booked by Attock city police for allegedly giving life threats to a price control magistrate. As per the FIR, Price Control Magistrate Asad Nawaz Satti told police that during routine checking of the People Colony market a vegetable vendor Rooh Ullah was found involved in over charging when asked for the reason, the shopkeeper hurled threats and man handled the price control magistrate also. As per the FIR, the shopkeeper has also encroached govt land.