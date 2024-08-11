Sunday, August 11, 2024
World Lion Day observed

August 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   World Lion Day was observed across the globe, including in Pakistan, on Saturday. This day aimed to raise awareness about the critical situation facing lions and the urgent need for their conservation. 

It served as a vital reminder of the importance of these majestic creatures, highlighting their crucial role in the ecosystems and cultures, as well as the significant challenges they face in the wild.

