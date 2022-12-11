Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 44 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday. MEPCO teams, accompanying task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 43,500 electricity units. A sum of over Rs1 million fine was imposed on power pilferers for tampering body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.