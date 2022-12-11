Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 64th “Gwadar Day”, an epic memory of the transfer of Gwadar from Oman to Pakistan, was celebrated with traditional fervour, offering people to refresh the watershed moment that is now changing the physical layout of Gwadar from a small fishing town to a rising logistic hub in the region, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. People commemorate Gwadar Day every year on 8th December to mark the merger of Gwadar with Pakistan by holding various functions and events in Gwadar. Gwadar was formally handed over to Pakistan in 1958 by Oman. The Gwadar Day celebrations were aimed at rekindling awareness about the history of Gwadar among the masses. A large audience, including civil dignitaries, military officials, and local notables, also witnessed the activities. Gwadar was made a tehsil of district Makran in the Balochistan province till July 1, 1977, when it was given the status of a district. As Gwadar has the potential and capacity for construction of another deep sea port after Karachi Port and Port Qasim, work on its development is being carried out with an ace. The port under construction at Gwadar is owned by the Pakistan government’s Gwadar Port Authority and operated by staterun Chinese firm China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC). Being a deep sea port and having warm waters, the shortest sea route, throughout-the-year availability, and strategic location, Gwadar is considered a gateway and hub of all commercial and trade activities which is going to further generate business ventures.