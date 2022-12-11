Share:

FAISALABAD - The district government retrieved 96.5 acres of state land worth over Rs296 million from land grabbers here on Saturday. A spokesperson for the local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) tehsil Sammundri Aleza Rehan along with police retrieved 96 acres, 4 kanal and 12 marla state land from illegal occupants in Chak No 527-GB and demolished the structures with the help of heavy machinery. Further action against the squatters is underway. 4 TRUCKLOADS OF RELIEF ITEMS SENT FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES The divisional administration, in collaboration with Faizan-e-Madina of Dawat-e-Islami Madina Town, has dispatched four truckloads of relief items to the flood affectees of Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan. Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz appreciated the contribution of Dawat-e-Islami and said that the donation would be distributed among the flood-stricken people fairly and transparently. The relief goods were comprised of warm clothes, quilts and other necessary items of winter season in addition to the food items, he added. 3,110-LITRE ADULTERATED MILK DISCARDED The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 3,110 litres of adulterated milk, seized from various parts of Faisalabad. A spokesperson said here on Saturday that the PFA teams checked 18 vehicles carrying milk to supply it on various milk shops and hotels early in the morning. The PFA teams found 3,000 adulterated milk in some vehicles. Therefore, it was seized and later on discarded in addition to imposing fine of Rs10,000 on a milkman on transportation of lowfat milk. Meanwhile, the PFA teams also checked 28 milk shops in the city and seized 110-litre unhygienic and spurious milk, which was also discarded in addition to imposing a fine of Rs22,000 on the shopkeepers, he added. 63 SHOPKEEPERS FINED ON PROFITEERING Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs79,500 on 63 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested two others on sheer violation of law in the district during past 24 hours. A spokesperson of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 1,223 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 63 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.