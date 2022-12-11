Share:

Some armchair critics of creative endeavors hold quite a pessimistic and nostalgic view about modern day artistic creations. They believe that creativity has reached its pinnacle. They reject the outpourings of today. But the veneration for antiquity should not reek of utter disregard for contemporary artistic magna opera.

Such people revel in movies and music of bygone era. The anchors (like Aftab Iqbal in particular) of comedy shows at various TV channels eulogize old movies and play vintage music which have their own undeniable prestige. They even prescribe such stuff to their viewers. It’s sheer cultural or artistic policing. Nostalgic mode can provide a cozy and safe haven for the escapists, but it should never put a full stop at human ingenuity.

Such a nihilistic view, however, is against the flow of creativity in the scheme of nature. It emphasizes the creations, not the creator. It pedals its propaganda through movies like The Monuments Men, wherein a team of soldiers are entrusted with the mission of securing artistic artefacts from the Nazis who burn the paintings and books of the vanquished nations if they fail to carry them along. At the end of the movie, the general is court martialed and asked if it was worth risking the lives of soldiers for a few paintings. His answer in affirmative negates man as the fountainhead of all creativity. This view asserts that those classical paintings could never be remade.

Literary and artistic outpourings of an age must be critically assayed as per the criticism of that age. Modern day classics can’t be jettisoned with definitiveness of prejudice and neophobia. They have their own worth and value to appeal and impact the man of modern age. They are cerebral and/or visceral treats unto themselves. The annual announcements of the Nobel prize for literature, the Oscars, the Booker prize, the Grammy’s...all of these emphasize the inexhaustible flow of human intellect and imagination.

Man’s potential of creating artistic masterpieces must never be confined to time and space. As long as man exists on this earthly abode, he is capable of producing paragons of art, employing his unfathomable genius. The phenomenon of ever-expanding universe symbolizes the human cognitive dynamism. Art is a stream of consciousness ever meandering into uncharted regions of human life’s landscape. It is tantamount to undermine the vitality of art if we try and confine it to boundaries of past only.

M. NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur.