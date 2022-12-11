Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The 19th annual function of Wana Welfare Association (WAWA) was held at Gomal Medical College, DI Khan to confer awards and scholarships on 100 students. Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Amir Afaq was the chief guest of the ceremony which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) DI Khan Saleem Marwat, IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Mohammad Saeed Wazir, Deputy Customs Collector Shams Ur Rehman Wazir, President WAWA Rahmat Ullah, and General Secretary Jalal Wazir besides scholars, tribal elders, and students. Some 100 students of medical, engineering, and BS programmes were given away awards and scholarships. The honour of “Shamla War of the Year” was bagged by Mohammad Waqas, a brilliant student of Ahsan Abdal Cadet College, who secured 1085 marks out of 1100 in FSC from the Federal Board. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner appreciated the services of the WAWA, saying,” I am proud of an exemplary organization like WAWA and the nation needs such organizations.” WAWA president Rahmatullah Wazir welcomed the guests in his opening remarks. RPO Dera Ismail Khan Saleem Marwat also lauded the organisation for its achievements, saying it had continuously worked hard to secure the future of the children of their area.