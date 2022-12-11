Share:

ATTOCK - Book Fair “Kitaab Mela” organized by Attock District Municipal Committee will be held on Sunday, December 18, at Sabza Zar of Attock Municipality. For the first time in Attock’s 117-year history, the book fair was organised on November 28 last year with the support of the mentioned writers.

Authors of all languages of Attock will set up their book stalls in the book fair. Arrangements have also been made to set up Pashto book stalls. Writers and poets of different languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also been requested to participate.

Comrade Raja Zahid Hussain, a sincere member of the municipality, is trying to make the book fair and exhibition memorable.