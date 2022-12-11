Share:

LAHORE-The Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to OIC jointly organised a business networking event at Pakistan House Jeddah on the evening of 8th December, 2022. Prominent Saudi investors and businessmen, honorary consuls generals and investment consuls, entrepreneurs, and Pakistani business professionals attended the event in good numbers. The event aimed at introducing the forthcoming 18th OIC Trade Fair scheduled to be held at Lahore on 16-18 June, 2023. Welcoming the guests, Consul General Khalid Majid invited them to participate in the upcoming OIC Trade Fair.