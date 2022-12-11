Share:

LAHORE - The CIA Cantonment busted a dacoit gang involved in murder of a youth in Defence area during a dacoity some days ago. Those arrested were identified as Saleem Joban, Akash, Azeem, Moazam and Abdul Jabbar. The police also recovered lakhs of rupees in cash, gold ornaments and weapons from the possession of the accused. SPCIA Shamsul Haq Durrani constituted a special police team, under the supervision of DSP CIA Cantonment Tariq Kiani, which arrested the gangsters. During investigation, the accused confessed to committing eight robberies in different areas of the city. The accused confessed to killing a youth for resisting the robbery.