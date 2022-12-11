Share:

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary on Saturday directed the revenue officials to take all steps to achieve revenue recovery targets. The commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a revenue review meeting of the Multan division here on Saturday and ordered officials to expedite the recovery of government dues including ownership, water rates, and cleared property transfer and stamp duty dues. He also ordered to launch anti-encroachment operation to retrieve state land and asked the revenue officials to make mozas online and uploaded them on land record centres. The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners and ACs to conduct open courts regularly to resolve revenue-related cases as the board of revenue has constituted a special monitoring system for government recovery. He directed officials concerned to block the properties of agriculture income tax defaulters and serve notices on the defaulter’s name and property record. The DCs gave a briefing to the commissioner about revenue performance across the division.