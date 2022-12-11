Share:

LAHORE - The Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab has taken a revolutionary step in the sports sector in the province by conducting the largest talent-hunt programme of the country at all public and private schools in different games. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi on Saturday said that thousands of children have been selected in a grand talent-hunt programme in which the school trials and games will be organised in the form of clusters. “The games of hockey, gymnastics, volleyball, athletics, table tennis, badminton, archery, handball, cricket, wrestling and martial arts are included in the first phase,” he said.

Qureshi said that it is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the biggest talent-hunt campaign is being conducted at the school level. He added that the trials of thousands of children will be conducted at tehsil, district and division level through talent hunt program till January 10, 2023.