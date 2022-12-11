Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in Murree and directed the authorities concerned to ensure better preparedness and disaster management arrangements amid snowfall season for proper facilitation of tourists and area locals.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari presided over the meeting regarding the snowfall season at DPO office Murree where Assistant Commissioner Murree, SDPO Murree, DSP Traffic Murree, In-charge 1122 and other officers participated in the meeting, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson in a news release.

The representatives of all institutions gave a briefing regarding the arrangements and measures for coping with snowfall season and anticipated tourist influx. The snowfall season has started and it is also expected in the coming days.

On the occasion, the CPO said a large number of tourists come to Murree on New Year’s Night, all departments should perform their duties in a professional manner.

During the snowfall, tourists should not face any kind of difficulties, he said.

A representative of each department will be present 24/7 at the control room established in the Assistant Commissioner (AC) office to provide guidance and assistance to the tourists with best coordination, CPO Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari added.

The Tourism Police and the Tourism Squad should keep close liaison with each other to provide the best facilities to the tourists, the CPO directed.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem also directed SDPO Murree to give a special briefing to the Tourism Police officers and staff regarding the snow season.

He also directed AC Murree that banners should be displayed to guide tourists in case of emergency.

He also noted that prior to the rainy and snowy season, all institutions should review their systems so that problems could be solved in time.

An immediate response system has been devised in all areas by forming different teams, he said, adding the stay of tourists should be made easier by meeting with the hotels association.

All measures were being taken to ensure safe and pleasant travel of tourists, the CPO said.