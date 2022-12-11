Share:

LAHORE - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar categorically rejected rumours being spread by the opposition about default threats to Pakistan. Addressing a ceremony organized by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association in Lahore on Saturday, the Minister said the indicators show that Pakistan should have been part of the G20 if the pace of development is not derailed. Ishaq Dar said wheat is being smuggled from our country and this must be stopped on a war footing. He termed the previous government’s period as the darkest period of the country in terms of economy.