MUZAFFARGARH - Provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated a new ICU ward at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The hospital administration gave a briefing to the provincial minister regarding the ICU ward. He said that five new ventilators have also been provided for the 10-bedded ICU ward. Dr Malik further informed that a committee has been set up on complaints of corruption in the recruitment of adhoc doctors in Muzaffargarh. The health minister warned that strict action would be taken against responsible persons if corruption is proven. Deputy commissioners concerned were heading the recruitment process of level IV in the health department. He said that they were striving to end corruption in the health department.