Balochistan is under the control of mafias in educational institutions. There is a group of mafias who have mangled the merit and no rule of law exists now in civil jobs. Every civil job is sold out on money and bribery has been exasperated as well.

The people of Balochistan have been struggling with mafias for a long period. Because their roots have been deep, every civil job is sold out on bribes. If you have money, you can get a civil job easily. Because of this, the educational ratio in Balochistan is not sufficient like Sindh, KPK and Punjab.

People have made a mindset that there is no good future for their children in education. Because of this, they prefer commerce to education. Especially in the lower strata, people never think of education because they know they have no money, and their rights are constricted.

Balochistan is oppressed because there is no rule of law, bribery is very common, educational systems is weak, rule of mafias in major institutions is rampant, corruption and a lack of merit. There are a lot of defects in Balochistan which are indescribable. If there is no justice or education a state cannot flourish. If there will be merit, people will adopt education and the educational ratio will also grow.

Therefore, I kindly request the Government of Pakistan and Chief justice of Pakistan to consider these issues of Balochistan as soon as possible. As a student, when I think of these issues. I consider my future, insecure. All of the other students who work hard for approximately 7 to 8 years and complete their educational process, should be rewarded with merit. If not, this can cause many mental health problems too. I myself am so frustrated. Hence their needs to be a Suo Moto action against mafias who mangle the merit and play with our lives.

WASEEM AHMED,

Balochistan.