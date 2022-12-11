Share:

PTI leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the incumbent rulers of the "imported government" wanted to avoid the general elections as they didn’t know how to run the country’s affairs.

In a statement, the minister said the affairs of the state were not run merely by appointing ministers and conducting foreign tours as “this job is a herculean task”.

“Pakistan needs political stability and it’s not possible without a stable government.”

He further said if the PDM failed to come up with the final formula for the general elections as of December 20, the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be dissolved.

“The electoral process will be completed in both Punjab and KP before March 20, 2022,” Fawad claimed.