LAKKI MARWAT - The deputy director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was gunned down in Lakki Marwat on Saturday. As per details, the FIA deputy director Inamullah Marwat was killed when unidentified men opened fire on him in Taja Zai area of Lakki Marwat. Inamullah Marwat was posted in Dera Ismail Khan as FIA deputy director but he was on vacation in his hometown, Lakki Marwat. The dead body was shifted to the hospital. An FIR has been registered against accused Shareef Ullah and Ali Bahadur and the police started an investigation into this incident.