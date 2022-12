Share:

LAHORE - As many as four centuries were scored in the first three matches of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament 2022-23 which commenced on Saturday at three Karachi venues. Mubasir Khan and Umar Amin scored match-winning tons that earned a win for Northern. Besides the duo, Balochistan’s Hussain Talat and Sindh’s Saim Ayub also scored hundreds but their efforts went in vain. SCORES IN BRIEF: CENTRAL PUNJAB 144-2, 27 overs (M Faizan 53, Tayyab Tahir 34; Sajid Khan 2-38) beat KP 143 all out, 39 overs (Waqar Ahmed 61; Zafar Gohar 3-30, Saif Badar 2-9, Ali Shafique 2-13, Waqas Maqsood 2-23) by 8 wickets. SOUTHERN PUNJAB 278-8, 48.5 overs (Usman Salahuddin 89, Arfat Minhas 81; Sohail Khan 3-33, Asif Mehmood 2-54, Mir Hamza 2-65) beat SINDH 276 all out, 48.3 overs (Saim Ayub 100, Saifullah Bangash 54*; Usman Qadir 5-61, M Ilyas 4-43) by 2 wickets. NORTHERN 356-2, 50 overs (Mubasir Khan 118*, Umar Amin 114*, Haider Ali 90) beat BALOCHISTAN 244-7, 40 overs (Hussain Talat 101, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 51; Musa Khan 3-40, Umer Khan 2-57) by 54 runs (DLS).