PESHAWAR/LAHORE - The Counterterrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said Saturday that its special team, along with other security forces’ personnel, killed at least four Daesh militants during an operation near the Afghan border in North Waziristan tribal district. According to an official of the department, the CTD Bannu region conducted an operation in the Darduni area of Ghulam Khan after receiving information about the presence of terrorists from across the border. According to the official, the terrorists opened fire on the police commandos, who also retaliated. An hour-long encounter occurred, during which four alleged terrorists were killed. The slain IS members included a local IS-KP commander Muhammad Daud, Abdullah, and Muhammad Laiq, while the identity of the fourth slain man could not be determined. The slain were reportedly involved in a bomb attack on Wazir police station and a police encounter in Hawed area, and they had been wanted by the police in cases of target killing, bomb attacks, and attacks on security forces. According to the official, explosives and ammunition were recovered from the deceased. The security personnel recovered two Kalashnikovs with six magazines, two hand grenades, two pistols with bullets, national identity cards, cash amount and other items from the scene of the operation. Meanwhile, four alleged terrorists, who had been killed in an encounter in Nowshera district the other day, were identified as the militants from TTP. The four militants had been killed in an operation conducted by the CTD in the Jaroba area. According to District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan Gandapur, the CTD Mardan Range and local police conducted an operation after receiving credible information about the presence of terrorists. The slain were identified as Latif Khan alias Ayubi of Mashokhel in Peshawar, Muhammad Shahzeb alias Huzaifa of Badaber in Peshawar, and Muhammad Adil alias Umair of Badaber in Peshawar. He claimed the terrorists were linked to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and had been engaged in various subversive activities throughout the province. Meanwhile, the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four alleged terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province. A spokesman for the CTD said here on Saturday that during 30 intelligence-based operations, 30 suspects were interrogated, out of which four suspected terrorists were arrested, he added. Weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were recovered from them, he added. The arrested accused included Danish, Muhammad Raziq Afridi, Muhammad Muzaffar Mehmood and Hafiz Zahid Mehmood, the spokesman said and added that they all belonged to various banned organisations including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and other outlawed Organisations. Four FIRs were registered against the arrested persons, he added. The spokesperson said that 2,672-gram explosives, primacord 8 ft, five detonators, a pistol (30-bore) with seven bullets, a battery, five pamphlets, a book, four stickers, two receipt book, three magazines, five cards of banned organisation, a motorcycle - Honda 125, and Rs 38,200 in cash were recovered from therm.