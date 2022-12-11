Share:

Having already registered itself as a company with the SECP, Google is set to open its liaison office in Karachi. Meetings with the minister for IT and Telecom are underway and a high-powered delegation is expected to visit on December 11. This is an excellent feat for Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, consumers, and entrepreneurs.

Having the liaison office for a global giant within the country will ensure and secure data for the market at home. Currently, all data is stored on international platforms. With local data centers, customer handling, marketing, and business opportunities will be localized toward citizens in Pakistan. Another reason why this is great news is that it proves Pakistan to be a high-growth market worth investing in.

Likewise, it establishes a good reputation for other social media platforms. Currently, talks are underway with TikTok and there are hopes that other conglomerates like Meta will also invest and respond to the Pakistani market. The foreign minister is already launching the “Stars Programme” and visiting the Asia Pacific Meta HQ. These steps will usher in more IT investment and entrants.

While this news is a cause for celebration, there should also be a concern that certain policies do not drive out the company. Back in November, due to the dollar liquidity crunch, the State Bank withdrew authorization for direct carrier billing (DCB). This prevented payment in dollars abroad for vendors and app service providers. Such decisions create stumbling blocks, not only for companies such as Google, but also for entrepreneurs in the country that depend on these services. Therefore, we should be reminded that policy must foster the digital ecosystem, not restrict it.

Now that the world’s largest search engine and video-sharing platform is localized, there are heightened aspirations for entrepreneurs and citizens alike. The potential for cooperation with the IT sector has also opened up, with new hopes for a pervasive, penetrable, and long-lasting digital landscape in Pakistan.