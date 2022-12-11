Share:

KARACHI-Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori on Saturday emphasised on the habit to read books as they will take our youth on the path to become law-abiding citizen instead of indulging in criminal activities.

“Everyone should hellp us making Karachi a city of lights once again. Through this book fair, the mutual relations of people deepened. I see a lot of excitement in the book fair. Love of books brings revolutionary change. If the book fair is organized with the same enthusiasm, the time is not far when this city will again become a city of lights, Sindh Governor expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting the third day of the ongoing five-day 17th International Karachi Book Fair at the Karachi Expo Centre.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rahman, Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Former Chairman District Municipal Corporation Central District Rehan Hashmi, Chairman Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association Aziz Khalid, Karachi International Book Fair Convener Waqar Mateen, Deputy Convener Nasir Hussain, Nadeem Mazhar, M Iqbal Ghaziani, Iqbal Saleh Muhammad, Nadeem Akhtar, Kamran Noorani and Salim Abdul Hussain were also present.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tesuri, while answering the questions of the media, said that the arms exhibition Ideas was held at the same place a month ago. He said that the participation of a large number of young people, teachers and literary figures in the book fair has surprised him

Publishers from all over the world are participating in the exhibition and citizens are taking interest in their books. Earlier, Governor Sindh Governor Sindh and Administrator Karachi visited the book fair for an hour. They took photos and selfies with citizens.

Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat said that despite the economic crisis in the world, the prices of books in Pakistan are very low. He said that the large number of citizens participating in the book fair is a testament to the book-loving nature of the people of Pakistan.

Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat said that he visited the Book Fair in Karachi for the first time, adding that the books of local and foreign publishers are available at affordable prices.

“While living in Pakistan, we do not feel alienated here. I have come with my wife and children to get textbooks and historical books,” he added.

Later, the Consul General visited various stalls along with his wife and children and also took a keen interest in Islamic books.

It may noted here that on Saturday more than 100,000 people visited the book fair. Since morning, a large number of citizens including students and teachers were present outside the book fair hall well before the opening of the expo centre.

Educational institutions are showing seriousness to ensure the participation of male and female students in book fairs. Students from schools across Sindh including Karachi are arriving by special buses to participate in the book fair.

A discount up to 70 percent was being on the purchase of books by the publishers for those who are fond of books. The five-day World Book Fair will continue till Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Expo Centre.