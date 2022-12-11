Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to curb incidents of forced conversion in the province.

He said this while presiding over a meeting convened to address the forced conversion law here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by CM’s Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and other officials concerned. He said that his government was committed to countering cases of forced conversions to protect the rights of all minorities.

The CM said that the Sindh government would be forming a committee to create a consensus on the forced conversion law, which remained one of its priorities. He expressed the hope that the consensus would be achieved through deliberations and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has claimed that 2.1 million housing units will be constructed for flood affectees in province.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he said that the government had held talks with the World Bank and other monetary institutions for construction of houses for the flood victims.

Replying a question he said that the general election would be held in time adding, “It is foolish to talk on elections before time.”

“We don’t want dissolution of assemblies, people being made fool with talk over the issue,” he said. He further said the country was facing devastation wreaked by floods, while Imran repeatedly demanding election. “No one shall think over more provinces or administrative units. Anyone talks on a new province will face consequences,” he added.