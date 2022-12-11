Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has begun investigation into the lax enforcement of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021 after a petitioner rang bells against the negligence showed by the police and trail courts. This begs the question, what good are laws if they will not be implemented or adhered to by authorities. Rape-victims are not only face with the permanent trauma of the bodily violation they suffer through but in Pakistan, they have to face an ill-disposed criminal justice system that is unable to offer them any protection or peace of mind.

The petitioner was a subject of the crime back in June and upon reporting the incident to the police, she was confronted with extreme neglect. Not only did the officer fail to record her statement but he dismissed the case before the DNA test results were available. Ever since, she has been going from one court to the next, asking questions as to why the justice system is so inherently flawed.

The law is meant to protect citizens and in theory, the anti-rape laws have done well to include every provision to ensure exactly that. The problem however lies with implementation. The police force is the first respondent to such a crime and it is their duty to probe into the incident thoroughly, a practice that is not observed entirely. Most are quick to dismiss the allegation, leaving the victims alienated from the get go.

Even if there have been some instances where the police have performed their duties, trial courts have not been following guidelines issued. Anti-rape laws state that rape trials should be finalised within four months, but to no avail. We barely see a 3 percent conviction rate on a provincial level.

The failure to adhere to laws especially by entities that are supposed to uphold the state’s principles is worthy of punishment. Rape cannot be taken lightly; the proper procedure is already rigorous for victims and if they muster up the strength to go through cross-examinations, medical exams, threats to their life and suffer through the social stigma attached, the least the authorities can do is ensure that their aggressor is held accountable and that the justice system works to punish them.