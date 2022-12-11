Share:

LAHORE-Hong Daoyan, chairman of Hanan DR Construction Group, a Chinese construction equipment manufacturing company, has said that the group has invested thirty million dollars in Pakistan, which has given employment to hundreds of people, and in the future, the group will continue to expand operations in Pakistan on a large scale. He expressed these thoughts while speaking at the opening ceremony of the DR Homes Defense Office. He said that Pakistan is not only a neighboring brotherly country but also a safe country for investment and in this difficult time we stand with Pakistan.