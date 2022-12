Share:

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan fabricated cases against his political opponents.

Speaking at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Workers Convention, she said PML-N faced all the cases and countered all allegations [made by the PTI government].

Ms Aurangzeb further said the PML-N government under the premiership of Nawaz Sharif did not initiate Langar Khanas but created job opportunities and planted factories.