PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has congratulated Morocco soccer team for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Taking to Twitter, he said it’s first time an African Arab soccer team reached the semi-finals of any soccer world cup. He wished the team good luck for further success.

Congratulations to Morocco on their victory over Portugal to reach the Football World Cup semi finals. First time an Arab, African & a Muslim team has reached a FIFA World Cup semi final. Wishing them success in the semi final & beyond. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 11, 2022

