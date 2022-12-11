Share:

Suleman Shahbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan victimized him, his family, and his party [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)].

Taking to Twitter, Mr Suleman wrote “You victimised me, my family and party (PML-N), but you lost. [You lost again] in England where you spent millions of [rupees from] national exchequer. [You also] got a slap of NCA on your right face [and] another slap of daily mail on your left face”.

Earlier, Imran Khan said Senator Azam Khan Swati had been “badly tortured”, while proclaimed offenders like Suleman Shehbaz was brought back through NRO-2.

Khan posted on Twitter, saying, "If anyone wants to understand why Pakistan’s economy is on the verge of collapsing, only two events are enough: Senator Swati was arrested and beaten in custody, and even in front of his grandchildren, a part of his house was torn away and locks were installed there forcibly.

He continued by saying that because Mr. Swati was the subject of multiple cases based on which he was being moved from one state to another, even human rights were disregarded in his situation.

Taking a jibe at PDM led government and allies, Mr Khan said “Suleman Shehbaz, a proclaimed offender who was involved in money laundering cases was brought back to Pakistan by NRO-2.”

Mr Khan also shared a Hadees-e-Mubarik in addition to his tweet saying “The blessed hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be kept in front of everyone, in which The Prophet (PBUH) warned how injustice brings destruction to nations.”