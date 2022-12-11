Share:

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday said the country was dragged towards economic crisis by the previous government [PTI] who caused historic budgetary deficit and obtained huge loans.

In meeting with Punjab governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, the minister said the PML-N previously pulled the country out of economic problems cum crisis, conducted nuclear tests and put the country on the path of economic progress after overcoming power blackouts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab governor said the entire nation, the premier and the party was looking at him [Da], adding “You and your team will pull the country of economic woes as soon as possible”.

“Thanks Allah the country is on the path of economic stability,” Balighur Rehman said. Both the leaders discussed in detail the political and economic situation of the country.