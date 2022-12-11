Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi on Saturday organised an awareness walk against corruption in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day. The walk was organised in compliance with the directions of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan and NAB’s motto “Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan”, said a news release. The awareness walk against corruption commenced at Chunky Monkey Amusement Centre and concluded at AK Khan Park at Sea View, Clifton, Karachi. Director General NAB Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz led the walk. Officers and officials of NAB, and a large number of people from all walks of life, including notables from academia, students of educational institutions, philanthropists, Sindh Boys Scouts, and government officials participated in the walk.