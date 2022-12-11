Share:

Dry weather will prevail with cold nights in Karachi during next three days.

Southwesterly winds or sea breeze, which have soothing impact in mostly warm weather in the city, have been suspended and winds from northeasterly direction from Balochistan, will bring the mercury down, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Minimum temperature in Karachi could remain between 15 – 17 degree Celsius in next three days, according to the Met Office.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning is likely to prevail over most parts of the province especially in upper Sindh.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a weater report earlier predicted that foggy conditions are likely to persist in plains of the country with increasing intensity, particularly during night and morning hours.

The Met Office forecast very cold weather conditions in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.