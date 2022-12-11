Share:

The Greater Thal Canal (GTC) project had the potential to convert 704,000 hectares of unproductive land into irrigated land but all of that will go down the drain if an implementation agreement is not reached between relevant authorities before December 13. Until then, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has refused to sign off on the $200 million loan for the second phase of the project.

According to recent reports, the Punjab government had done well in resolving all the intra-provincial concerns that were linked to the GTC project and had reassured the country that only Punjab’s own water would flow through the canals constructed through it. However, support seems to be thin at this point in time as well and multiple delays have stood in the way of implementation.

There are multiple concerns associated with this; without the GTC project, Punjab is set to lose at least 378 tonnes of agricultural produce on a yearly basis for an indefinite period of time. This is because irrigation will become harder in far flung areas that do not have a direct link to water sources. The GTC project would have redirected the fresh water from the rivers that usually goes to waste by joining the sea towards these areas that are in dire need. Without such schemes, Pakistan experiences a loss of $29 billion every year.

Another factor to consider is the kind of costs incurred through the project being thrown off its tracks. Delays and initiating the process with the ADB once again will lead to a higher cost of construction that we cannot afford. We were already borrowing a hefty amount and our inability to reach consensus will result in higher borrowing.

Right now, we are losing out on opportunities that were in our hands because authorities could not complete routine processes in time. The agricultural sector has already suffered from immense damage this year and this could have been a saving grace. Focus must now be directed towards solutions to this problem we have created.