ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has stressed the need for proper regulation of the housing sector to curb the unplanned growth of housing societies.

He said that despite multiple laws, unorganized growth of housing societies is on the rise, which is not a good trend and added that instead of helping in regulation, multiple laws are creating confusion. He emphasized that regulated activity in the housing sector is important to meet the growing housing needs of people. He said that the federal capital should be developed into a model city for the future generations. He assured to fully cooperate with ICCI in amending the building byelaws for commercial and industrial buildings to cater to the needs of current business requirements. He lauded the initiative of the Ministry of Housing & Works and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for organizing the 1st International Housing EXPO to bring all stakeholders to one platform. He expressed these views during his visit to the 1st International Housing EXPO at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad. He visited the stalls of the EXPO and appreciated the products and projects displayed at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the building byelaws of CDA were made many years ago and are not helping in construction of commercial and industrial buildings as per need of the current times. He stressed that the government should cooperate in amending and upgrading these byelaws to meet the needs of current businesses. He also invited the Federal Minister for Law & Justice to ICCI, which was accepted by Azad Nazeer Tarar.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works said that the agricultural land is being converted into housing societies, which should be a cause of concern. He stressed that this trend should be discouraged and vertical constructions should be encouraged through policy measures for optimum use of land.

M. Madikiza, High Commissioner of South Africa, Senator Seeme Ezdi, Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Inspector General Police Islamabad, Hanif Abbasi former SAPM, and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan CEO Centaurus Mall also visited the EXPO and lauded the efforts of exhibitors for putting up high quality products and high-profile projects.

On the third day, various sessions were held on the sidelines of the Expo including “Sustainable Post Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction” in collaboration with UN Habitat Pakistan, “Urban Planning and Hydrology” in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Karachi and “Smart Growth and Vertical Development, Challenges and Way Forward” in collaboration with PHA Foundation.