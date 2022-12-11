Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Saturday emphasized upon combined global efforts to protect the most vulnerable economies from surging oil and food prices, besides, considering mechanism for debt relief, and avoiding a repetition of economic conditions of 1970s. He said against the challenging backdrop of higher inflation, weaker growth, tighter financial conditions, and limited fiscal policy space, governments needed to prioritize spending toward targeted relief for vulnerable populations.