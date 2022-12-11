Share:

LONDON-It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the UK singles chart, after Mariah Carey dethroned Taylor Swift from the number one spot. All I Want For Christmas Is You tops the chart after being streamed 10.8 million times in the past week. Another 23 festive favourites have also made the Top 40. Carey’s song, which is widely regarded as a modern-day standard, was first released in 1994, and reached number one for the first time in 2020. Elsewhere in this week’s chart, Wham’s Last Christmas is at number three, with Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas one place behind. Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree lands at number six, with perennial favourites like Merry Christmas Everyone, Fairytale Of New York and It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year appearing further down. The avalanche of Christmas hits has buried some of pop’s biggest names - with Swift’s Anti-Hero dropping to fifth place after six weeks in the top spot, and Lewis Capaldi’s new single, Pointless, debuting at 20. One artist has bucked the trend, however. Pop singer Raye has earned a career-best peak with her latest single Escapism, which has climbed to number two this week. The singer has previously written hits for the likes of Charli XCX and Little Mix, and found success as a featured artist on tracks by Jax Jones and David Guetta. However, her solo material initially failed to catch fire in the same way, and last year she told fans her record label was refusing to release her album. Now independent, she has found chart success in her own right thanks in part to TikTok, where her song’s rebellious and relatable lyrics have inspired more than 150,000 videos.

“I feel on top of the world right now,” she told the BBC. “I could throw up. I feel like I’m in a simulation, it doesn’t feel real.”