Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Saturday that entire focus of government is to revive the economy, reduce inflation and provide job opportunities to the youth. Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the PTI will not dissolve the provincial assemblies. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, she said we have the capability and intent to address the challenges faced by the country. The Information Minister said the reconstruction and rehabilitation has been started in the flood affected areas. She, however, regretted the PTI Chairman is still engaged in efforts to destabilise the country. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Daily Mail has sought unconditional apology that the story it published against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was false. She said the PTI Chairman used Daily Mail as one of the tools to destroy Pakistan and its credibility. She said the PTI Chairman should seek apology from the nation over his false allegations against Shehbaz Sharif. Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI, during its tenure, used all the resources to register fake cases against political opponents. She said they could not prove the allegations in courts as they had no evidence. Responding to a question, the Information Minister said the PTI Chairman cannot divert attention from his corruption including in Toskhana case by resorting to hue and cry.