The 51st martyrdom anniversary of Flight Lieutenant Saeed Afzal Khan Shaheed, Sitar-i-Jurrat, is being observed today (Sunday).

On December 4, 1971, Flight Lieutenant Saeed Afzal Khan was flying in a formation of two F-86 aircrafts, when he engaged four Indian Hunters and immediately shot one down.

Meanwhile, another formation of four Hunters joined the aerial battle in the subsequent combat, although facing great odds, he was not deterred from attacking them.

While being heavily outnumbered by superior performance aircraft, he continued the fight but was later shot down by a Hunter.

For his courage, determination and devotion to duty, he was awarded the Sitara-i-Juraat.