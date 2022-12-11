Share:

SUKKUR-An anti-corruption court on Saturday sent the accused on five-day physical remand in connection with the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam.

According to details, the accused in the Motorway land acquisition scam case will be presented before the anti-corruption court on December 15.

The anti-corruption authority said that 16 accused suspects in the mega corruption scandal have escaped so far. ACE Naushehro Feroz has booked 22 employees in this case.

The concerned authorities have carried out raids to arrest the contractors and employees in the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam.

Earlier, the fact-finding reported that overall 2.28 billion rupees were misappropriated in motorway land acquisition scam in Naushehro Feroz district. According to preliminary findings shared by the fact-finding committee on Naushehro Feroz motorway corruption scam, allegedly seven people including the deputy commissioner of the district have been involved in the scandal also including private persons.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for the purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drew Rs 1.82 billion cash from the bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road. An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused which earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.