PESHAWAR - In an endeavor to enhance the professional skills and capabilities of the business community on modern lines through a training programme and joint initiatives and research, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

The MoU was signed by SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and ICMAP President/Chairman Strategic Zia ul Mustafa Awan during a ceremony held at the chamber’s house here on Saturday. Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice President of the SCCI, ICMAP Executive Director Aamir Ijaz Khan, Joint Director and Campus Incharge Peshawar Adeel Zeb Khan, Finance Manager KPFA/member ICMAP Zahir Mehmood, Finance Manager WSSCK and Member ICMAP Zufiqar Ali, Director Marketing and Communication Ms Munaza Elahi, Senior Officer Admin & Accounts ICMAP Shuaib Nasir, Bilal and others were present during the agreement singing event.

Zia ul Mustafa on the occasion briefed the SCCI president regarding significance, benefits of signing MoU, objectives of ICMAP, its importance, affiliation and recognition at local and international level along with different training programs, constitutional ambits and initiatives through public private partnership. Ishaq while terming the signing MoU with ICMAP as a milestone initiative stated both institutions have signed the agreement on right time. Under the agreement, he added initiatives would be made through joint collaboration to bring further improvement in professional and technical skills of workers and employees, capacity building communities belonging from different trades.

The SCCI chief hoped the business community will get aware about taxation systems, banking channels, accountancy, digitalization, corporate sector, through which they would help to strengthen their businesses by using modern techs, tools and methods and through well-known as well as awareness policies. Ishaq stressed the need for enhancement of capabilities and skills of the business community on mode lines. He added the SCCI has undertaken pragmatic steps in this regard. We have recently started an initiative dubbed ‘2.0 vision and plan’, the SCCI chief disclosed. He claimed it is the first ever step in Pakistan which has been taken by this chamber, whose prime purpose is to enhance capacity building of the business community while keeping in view modern requirements, provision of relief and incentives, initiatives for business and trade and industries improvement, etc. He viewed the signing of the MoU with ICMAP as part of the efforts of SCCI under the 2.0 vision plan, hoping to reap the benefits of this mega program and provide its benefits to the business community. Ishaq earlier explained the main objectives of SCCI, its importance, role, and initiatives that had been taken for the relief and welfare of the business community.

He also thanked the ICMAP delegation for visiting the SCCI and assured that the chamber would extend full cooperation to further expand collaboration with it.

SCCI SVP Shahid Hussain also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of MoU between SCCI and ICMAP.