National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday called for a consensus between the government and the opposition to resolve issues faced by the country and said just like the government holds importance, so does the opposition.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, the NA Speaker said PTI’s demand for transparent polls can only be fulfilled if we legislate better, take better measures and work out a strategy together with everyone’s agreement.

Highlighting the significance of parliament and stressing the need of using the forum to resolve various issues, the speaker said such practices would “strengthen the economy” and bring “maturity in politics”.

“I request all political parties and people from all schools of thought that there should be stability in Pakistan’s politics now,” he said.

We need to create an environment where we respect each other and keeping our small matters aside, come together for a bigger cause.

The speaker also emphasized the importance of assemblies completing their tenures, saying it would also “bring maturity in politics and strengthen the system.