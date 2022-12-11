Share:

LAHORE-Nasir Iqbal of Wapda and Zainab Khan of Army claimed the men’s and women’s titles in the Combaxx 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022, organized by Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi.

In the men’s final, Wapda’s Nasir Iqbal beat Waqar Mehboob of KP by 11-5, 11-1, 11-5 in a one-sided encounter that lasted for 20 minutes. With this tremendous title triumph, Nasir was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 200,000 while the runner-up, Waqar Mehboob, received a cash prize of Rs. 140,000.

In the women’s finals, Army’s Zainab Khan defeated SNGPL’s Noor Ul Ain 11-5, 11-4, 10-12, and 11-3. The title clash lasted for 27 minutes. The winner of the women’s final received a cash award of Rs. 100,000 while the runner-up pocketed Rs. 70,000.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) SBt, Chief of the Naval Staff, graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff lauded the holding of such a grand event in which an overwhelming number of young players participated.

The Naval Chief also congratulated the players on their good show and advised them to follow the example of legends like Jahangir Khan to become unbeatable at the international level and regain past glories for the countries in squash.

He also lauded the sponsors especially Combaxx Sports and others for sponsoring sports, which is a great contribution to the national cause as sportsmen are the country’s representatives in world sports.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan, Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan HI(M), Commander Karachi, Mr. Omar Saeed, CEO Combaxx Sports, Commodore Tauqir Ahmed Khawaja TI(M), Commandant PNS Jauhar & Tournament Director, were also present on the occasion.