Share:

QUETTA - One person died and seven others were injured in a bomb blast that occurred Saturday outside a shopping mall in Balochistan’s Awaran district, Levies Force said. Levies Force officials also said that the improvised explosive device planted near the shopping mall went off leaving a person dead and causing multiple wounds to seven others including women and children. All the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital soon after the explosion. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended condolences for the victim families.