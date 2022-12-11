Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Italy witnessed a surplus of 104.10 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Trade surplus during the months under review was recorded at $198.550 million against $97.276 million last year, showing 10.65 percent growth. The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $401.020 million during July-October this year against exports of $327.871 million during the same months last year, showing an increase of 22.31 percent, SBP data revealed. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, exports to Italy during October 2022 also increased by 23.63 percent, from $75.095 million to $92.842 million. Similarly, on month-on-month basis, exports to Italy dipped by 16.38 percent during October 2022 as compared with exports of $ 111.038 million in September 2022, the SBP data said. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed an increase of 2.60 percent in four months, from $9576.107 million to $9825.020 million, the SBP data said. On the other hand, imports from Italy during the months under review were recorded at $202.470 million against $230.595 million of last year, showing a decrease of 12.19 percent in July-October (2022-23). Meanwhile, year-on-year imports from Italy during October 2022 also decreased by 33.70 percent, from $48.803 million last year to $32.353 million. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Italy decreased by 39.66 percent during October 2022 as compared to the import of $53.621 million in September 2022, SBP data said.

The overall imports decreased by 11.66 percent, from $23324.945 million to $20617.080 million during the period under review.