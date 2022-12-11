Share:

Pakistan have suffered a massive blow in the Multan Test against England as opener Imam-ul-Haq has been taken to the hospital for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans over hamstring injury on Sunday.

According to details, the second Test match between Pakistan and England is going on in Multan and England has given Pakistan a target of 354 runs to win, but before the start of the second innings of the national team, the in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq was injured.

According to PCB, Imam-ul-Haq has suffered a hamstring injury and has been taken to the hospital for MRI.

Imam-ul-Haq had scored a century in the previous Test match but returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs in the first innings of the ongoing Multan Test.

In the absence of Imam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan opened the second innings for Pakistan alongside Abdullah Shafique.